CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Cypress Landing Golf held the First Responder Appreciation Tournament golf event on Oct. 21.

This was a community-supported tournament that allowed them to give back to the first responders and say, thank you for all you do!

The winners were E. Johnson, M. Warren, C. Llewellyn and N. Carnevale with an overall score of 55. Each winner received a $150 gift card. Monday raised in excess of expenses will be gifted to Chocowinity Fire and EMS.

Cypress Landing Golf wanted to thank Mission BBQ for supplying the food, Mobile Communications America, Lowe’s of Washington and Greenville, Food Lion of Washington and Chocowinity, C & C Stoneworks, NC Farm Bureau agent Lee Potter of Chocowinity, Greenville Marine & Sports, Eastside Bait & Tackle, Park Boat Company, Lee Chevrolet and ServPro for making this day possible.