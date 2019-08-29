First responders recognized at Jacksonville Public Safety ceremony

Our men and women in uniform are being recognized for their accomplishments in serving the Onslow County community.

The Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce held their 10th annual Public Safety Awards Thursday morning.

The ceremony honored 12 nominees from several agencies in Onslow County. Seven emergency responders received certifications and five were chosen for an award.

Lt. Gerald Mark Jr. received the 2019 Firefighting Professional Award.

The firefighter and EMT have been responding to calls for 15 years. He credits the people he works with for the award.

“People that I work for are great and they’re an honor,” said Mark Jr., emergency responder at MCB Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services Division.

Josh Hite was recognized for his volunteer work as a firefighter at Onslow County Fire Rescue.

Paramedic Jaime Lozano received the Emergency Medical Services Award. He’s been working for the county for 10 years, but Lozano admits there are some tough days.

“I think the hardest part is dealing with the children when they’re ill. I’ve been a father of 4,” said Lozano.

Carmen Bryan received the communications professional award for her work as a telecommunicator at Jacksonville Police Department. The dispatcher recalls why she does her job.

“[I] stayed on the line for about five minutes, couldn’t hear anything, and I heard someone say stab… someone had been stabbed back there and they couldn’t talk for about five minutes. So if I would’ve hung up and just gone on with my day who knows what would’ve happened,” said Bryan.

Detective Kevin Doyle was given the 2019 Law Enforcement Award. He helped solve cold cases and stop drug crime.

The nominees are chosen based on those who have best-served citizens in the area including at ​Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Air Station New River.