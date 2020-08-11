First week’s relief funds being dispersed this week

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) The Bertie County Board of Commissioners met on Monday to discuss the first round of funds that will be distributed from the Bertie County Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund.

To date, the fund has collected approximately $24,000.

The local Tornado Relief funds will be used to help citizens with as much immediate assistance as we can provide as we work with State and Federal partners to address larger needs and long-range solutions.

The EF-3 tornado struck during the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 4 in the Cedar Landing Road Community near Morning and Woodard Road.

With help from the Self-Help Credit Union, those most impacted will be contacted to receive fee free, cash gift cards.

“We know this money is desperately needed right now by these families to cover food, temporary housing, and other personal assistance for themselves and their families. These are trying times, and this is hopefully the first of many rounds of relief that we can provide to our citizens most impacted,” County Manager, Juan Vaughan, II said today.

“We know that more help is needed for our citizens, and our staff is working tirelessly to ensure that our citizens have access to as many relief options as possible. This is only the disbursement of our first week’s funds raised, and we will continue to distribute additional funds as quickly as they are received and matched to the most urgent needs,” said Chairman Ronald Wesson of the Bertie County Board of Commissioners.

Donations can be made to the Relief Fund via PayPal by going to paypal.me/BertieStrong. A donation button is also available on the County’s website.

This fund is the only County sanctioned and approved by the Bertie County Board of Commissioners for Tropical Storm Isaias and the Morning Road tornado.

Donations to the Relief Fund may also be made payable and mailed to Bertie County, ATTN: Bertie County Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund, PO Box 530, Windsor, NC 27983.