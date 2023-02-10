EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fishin’ For a Cure wants to show love to Emerald Isle and the surrounding community for their continued support.

On Saturday, several free family-oriented community events are slated to occur from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Starting at 9 a.m., the celebrity BRAA-Mingo plunge is taking place at the Western Beach Access point in Emerald Isle.

Several local celebrities will take the plunge into the chilly Atlantic Ocean to raise money to further the cause to fight breast cancer. Eric Ross, Betsy Berndt, Bubba McLean, Matt Morrel, Abby Johnson, Jason Holland, Moh Traini, Natalie and Leonard Crumpler, Brynn Shoffner, Jimmy Farrington, Josh Sawyer and Saralyn Harris are plunging this year.

If you cannot be present, you can go here to donate.

The fun continues at 77 West located at 325 Mangrove Drive in Emerald Isle. This community-oriented business is graciously hosting the Festival of Bands kicking off at noon. First in the lineup is the Monika Jaymes Band at noon followed by 4Everall band at 3 p.m.

Ending the night of great entertainment is The Band of Oz at 8 p.m. There will be a food truck on-site as well as local restaurants open nearby.

For more information, click here.