GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Year’s resolutions often involve fitness goals, whether it’s losing weight or getting a little bit stronger. MELT Fitness Studio in Greenville shared tips and tricks for staying consistent with New Year’s resolutions.

“It does have to be a habit. So, I have a lot of people who start and we hear the same thing most of the time. It’s, ‘I started this and then I couldn’t keep it up because life happened or something happened and then I just went back to what I was used to doing,” said Brittany Pridgen, owner of MELT Fitness Studio.

“All of us do that. We’ve all done that. So the changes that you make when you’re starting a journey have to be something sustainable that way when life does happen to you and you know, something derails or something happens, you can continue to stick with it,” said Pridgen. “Or at least if you scale back on whatever it is you’re doing, you can kind of get back into it as life gets a little easier.”

Pridgen said one of the first things to understand when starting a new routine is that there are “no quick fixes. Tip number one.” She added that sustainable practices are important to focus on.

Starting slow is another one of her favorite nuggets of wisdom. Lastly, Pridgen said that getting in the kitchen to cook your own food and increasing protein intake should make a big impact.

