RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday in honor of a trailblazing former politician from this area.

Former NC House of Representative Edith Marie “Doughtie” Warren passed away last Saturday at age 86. A public service trailblazer, she was the first woman to serve as Pitt County Commissioner in 1996 and the first woman elected to represent District 8 of the NC House in 1998, a position she served until her retirement in 2012.

She was also instrumental in securing funding for the future East Carolina Heart Institute and ECU Dental School, as well as infrastructure and other projects throughout Eastern North Carolina.

“I am saddened by the passing of former State House member Edith Warren, who represented Eastern NC for years with passion, effectiveness and dedication,” Cooper said. “It was my honor and privilege to work with her, and Kristin and I send her family and friends our prayers and deepest condolences.”

Services for Edith Warren will be held this Saturday in Farmville at First Baptist Church. Visitation is at noon and the service is at 2 p.m.