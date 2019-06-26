Fleet Readiness Center East at MCAS Cherry Point earns three state safety awards

The Fleet Readiness Center East at MCAS Cherry Point recently received three state awards for working safely in the 2018 award period.

At a ceremony in Kinston on June 12, the North Carolina Department of Labor presented Fleet Readiness Center East with one Gold Award and two Million Hour Awards.

To meet the NCDOL Gold Award standard, a Fleet Readiness Center must have had no fatalities during the award year, and also post a days away, restricted or transferred (DART) rate at least 50 percent below the aircraft maintenance industry average.

The NCDOL Million Hour Safety Awards are given to firms that accumulate 1 million employee hours, or multiples thereof, with no lost-time accidents.

FRCE depot earned both the Gold Award and one Million Hour Award in 2017, making the 2018 award period the second year in a row FRCE has qualified for the honors.

FRCE is the only Department of Defense organization to earn this recognition from the state.

Capt. Mark E. Nieto, FRCE’s commanding officer, said, “We’re honored the state has recognized Fleet Readiness Center East for excellence in safety, and we’re proud to lead the way as the first Department of Defense entity to earn these awards.”

Brian Snow, assistant safety director at FRCE, said, “It’s a really big deal. We had never qualified for the Gold Award until last year. Now, our safety metrics are where they need to be to earn the award, which says a lot.”

NCDOL Commissioner Cherie Berry, who presented the awards, noted there is a 19-year trend of decreasing workplace injuries across the state, with the injury rate currently at its lowest-ever levels.