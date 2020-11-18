Flooding issues continue on Duplin County roads

CHINQUAPIN, N.C. (WNCT) – There are roads still submerged after last week’s heavy rain, including in areas near the Northeast Cape Fear River in Duplin County.

Deep Bottom Road had water flowing across one side of the street to another. Drivers still dared themselves to drive through it Tuesday afternoon.

Panther Creek Road was deemed impassable due to pavement failures and shoulder washouts from the storm. Hallsville Road was closed due to flooding, however, there was no water there when 9OYS drove by Tuesday morning.

Parts of eastern N.C. still experiencing flooding

People in Duplin County said they aren’t surprised by the amount of water.

“It depends on how much it rains. If it rains a little bit, nothing’s going to happen, but if it rains

four or five inches, it’s usually going to get flooded,” said Duplin County resident Paul Laniur.

Brenden Raynor, a former Duplin County resident, agreed that strong storms only make the situation worse.

“It’s usually pretty bad flooded during hurricanes, sometimes severe thunderstorms,” Raynor said.

According to DriveNC.gov, Panther Creek Road and Hallsville Road were expected to be open sometime Wednesday. The barriers were expected to be removed at Deep Bottom Road on Friday.