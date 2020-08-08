Flooding prompts road closures in Duplin County

(WNCT) Flooding has prompted several road closures in Duplin County, officials said.

Faison Fire & Rescue said that Highway 117 between the Handy Mart and Calypso is closed due to flooding and Highway 50/ Warren Road is in the process of being closed at Hwy 403 intersection reference flooding.

Bill Clifton Road has been affected with flooding as well.

Also, I-40 westbound is in the process of being closed at the 364 mm I-40.

Officials are asking people to avoid those areas and to find an alternative route around Faison as the back roads are also inundated with flooding and washouts.