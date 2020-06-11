Focus Services selects Greenville for new customer solution center

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Utah-based Focus Services LLC, a global innovator in customer contact solutions, has selected Greenville, NC for a new 380-seat customer solutions center.

The facility is located in the former Concentrix building in Indigreen Corporate Park.

“Having Focus Services, a leader in their industry, invest in our community and create jobs is very exciting,” said Kim Bell, Board Chair of the Pitt County Development Commission, “This industry sector continues to expand, and we are committed to helping Focus Services grow and thrive in Pitt County.”

To join the Focus Services team in Greenville please apply online or call 252-558-4700. The job description and application can be found here.

“To have a company in the process of creating 550 jobs in Pitt County is huge in any year, but even more so in these uncertain times,” said Scott Darnell, Executive Director of the Pitt County Development Commission. “We are proud to have Focus Services here as a new member of our distinguished corporate community, which has a rich history of resilience, innovation, and growth.”