Folks getting set for Christmas season in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Folks in Kinston have been getting ready for the Christmas Season for months.

Leon Steele with Pride of Kinston says this year’s festivities will be bigger and better than years past.

The fun kicks off Friday, December 6th at the CSS Neuse Interpretive Museum with ‘A Walk Through Christmas Past’, taking folks on a tour through Christmas in the 1800s.

On December 7, merchants will be open downtown for people to stop by and experience what Kinston has to offer.

The parade starts Saturday night at 3 pm at Grainger Stadium, going to Queen Street, turning on E. Caswell to East then back to the stadium.

Finally, at 6 pm on Saturday night, Santa will be on hand for the lighting ceremony in Pearson Park.

A full list of Christmas activities in Kinston.

Rep. Chris Humphrey and Sen. Jim Perry were able to secure $50,000 from the General Assembly to help add to Kinston’s Christmas, according to Steele.