Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC named Feeding America’s food bank of the year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is being recognized for its hard work to fight hunger.

Feeding America — a national organization — is naming our region’s organization as its food bank member of the year.

This is one of the highest honors awarded to people and groups working to fight hunger.

More people are in need of food assistance because of the pandemic.

Employees say it’s a problem without a quick solution.

“One in five people could be food insecure because of this pandemic and one in three kids could be food insecure because of this pandemic. So, we are still distributing a lot of food and we’re still purchasing a lot of food,” explains Jennifer Caslin, the Marketing and Project manager for The Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C.

Workers say Feeding America was impressed by the food bank’s branch system and operations and how those efforts work to meet community needs.

