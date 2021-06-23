Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina partnering with sites to provide kids more meals this summer

RALEIGH, NC – For the twelfth consecutive year, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina (the Food Bank) is sponsoring the Kids Summer Meals (KSM) program (also known as the Summer Food Service program). The program began June 14, 2021, following the last day of school, and provides partner sites with food to serve breakfast and/or lunch meals for kids under 18 until August 21, 2021. Since 2009, the Food Bank has provided more than 1.7 million meals to nearly 55,000 kids and teens through over 1,000 KSM sites.

KSM provides families with children and teens ages 2-18 an additional resource for healthy, nutritious meals for children during the summer months. Thanks to waivers issued by the federal government to support COVID-19 relief, it’s easier to access those meals this year in the following ways:

Parents and guardians can pick up the meals for their children.

Meals can be grabbed and go; it is not necessary for the children to eat on site.

Sites and programs may be able to provide children and guardians with multiple meals during a single pick-up.

These waivers have ensured that children and families are able to utilize the federal nutrition programs they need, and the Food Bank advocates for Congress making them permanent through the Hunger-Free Summer for Kids Act of 2021.

The Food Bank is sponsoring sites in Craven, Durham, Edgecombe, Jones, Nash, Onslow, Pitt, Vance, Wake, and Wilson counties. Visit foodbankcenc.org/kidsmeals or text FOODNC or COMIDA to 877-877 to find a site near you.