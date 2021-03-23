Food Bank of the Albemarle looking for volunteers

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Food Bank of the Albemarle is asking for help. The group needs volunteers to work in their warehouse and distribution sites.

For the past six months, members of the National Guard worked and volunteered at the food bank.

8 to 10 guard members worked a full day everyday helping the food bank.

Those guard members are leaving in April.

Brian Gray is a volunteer manager with the food bank.

He says the number of volunteers they’ve seen in the past year is down, and the need for food is up by more than 50%.

“We have a lot of area to cover and a lot of meals to provide, so having regular volunteer help is pretty essential,” said Gray. “I don’t know how we could do it without it.”

The food bank serves 15 different counties.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, click here.