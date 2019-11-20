1  of  2
Food bank searches for healthy donations this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) This holiday season, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is partnering with the Pitt County Farm & Food Council to collect donations for a Healthy Holiday Food Drive.

Items donated to the drive will help families, children, seniors, and veterans experiencing food-insecurity.

While the bank welcomes all donations they want to help families make healthy holiday meals, and are encouraging the public to donate items that will actually help “make a meal.”

The Food Bank’s Greenville branch is located at 1712 Union Street, Greenville, N.C. and accepts donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food products need to be non-perishable canned foods and shelf-stable food products.

No glass containers or cooked foods can be accepted.

