Food Bank’s eastern regional branch director to retire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina’s Eastern Regional Branch Director, George Young, will retire on December 31. Young has served in the role for the last five years.

Young joined the Food Bank in December 2016 following roles at the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Combined Federal Campaign. As eastern regional director, he managed the operations and fundraising efforts at the Food Bank’s Greenville and New Bern branches, which together serve 10 counties.

Under his leadership, the Food Bank had historic disaster relief responses to Hurricanes Matthew and Florence as well as the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Young also guided the recent expansion of the Food Bank’s New Bern Branch, which moved to a larger facility in the fall. Last year the Greenville and New Bern branches distributed nearly 36 million pounds of food, 60% of which were nutritious fresh items like produce, meat, and low-fat dairy.

“George and his team have done an amazing job expanding our capacity to serve our Greenville and New Bern service area,” said Peter Werbicki, President & CEO of the Food Bank. “We are thankful for his dedication to our mission and wish him the best in his retirement.”

The Food Bank plans to hire a director for each branch following Mr. Young’s departure.