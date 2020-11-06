Food distribution at the Maxwell Center moved to fairgrounds in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) During the COVID-19 pandemic, many non-profit organizations have helped residents in need.

For the past few months, Wayne County has provided space in The Maxwell Center parking lot for food distribution to take place every Monday.

This resource has outgrown the traffic flow capacity at The Maxwell Center, causing unsafe traffic backups on Wayne Memorial Drive affecting Wayne Community College and Wayne UNC Health Care.

In an effort to keep this resource available to residents, without affecting public safety, Wayne County has secured the Wayne County Fairgrounds to be used for food distribution on Mondays.

Distribution is scheduled for The Maxwell Center on Monday, November 9 and will relocate to the Fairgrounds for distribution on Monday, November 16.

For more information on food distribution, contact Three in One Family Center at (252) 266-6655.