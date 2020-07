TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) A food drive will be held at the Jones Civic Center every Monday starting July 6.

The event will run through August 24 until supplies last from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Organizers will be offering free produces boxes.

The pick up will be at the Jones Civic Center at 832 Highway 58 South in Trenton.

For more information contact Sarah Ware at 252-448-9621.