GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a three-year absence, it was a nice return to normal.

Tuesday’s National Night Out was the first chance many had to come together in a familiar setting to enjoy food, music, games and more with law enforcement in Eastern North Carolina. The coronavirus pandemic canceled many events while others had to be rescheduled from the Aug. 2 date due to other health restrictions.

That wasn’t the case on Tuesday.

From Kinston to Greenville and Jacksonville, sheriff’s deputies and police took part in activities, signed autographs, spoke with residents and generally came together for a good time overall.

“We basically give crime a going-away party,” said Sgt. Josian Bedsole with the Atlantic Beach Police Department. “So we get the community involved, helping the children benefit. It’s just an awesome event.”

