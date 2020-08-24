Food Lion expanding to-go services in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Food Lion is adding its “Food Lion To-Go” grocery pick up service in the Greenville area beginning Monday, August 24.

The “Food Lion To-Go” will be available at the following locations:

120 NC 102 West, Ayden, N.C.

160 Town Center, Chocowinity, N.C.

3136 East 10th St., Greenville, N.C.

3700 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville, N.C.

4330 East 10th St., Greenville, N.C.

Customers can use the Food Lion To-Go website or the Food Lion To-Go app to confirm availability and place orders.

“Expanding this convenient service to additional Food Lion stores is more important than ever,” said David Garris, director of operations for the Greenville, N.C. region. “We want to give Greenville area neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable price

How Food Lion To-Go works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To-Go app.

Enter your zip code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To-Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until you arrive, then loads it in your car.

Food Lion To-Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.