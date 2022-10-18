KENANSVILLE, N.C. — As online shopping becomes more popular with customers due to its time convenience, Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service in Kenansville and Wallace.

The launch of this service comes just in time to make fall and holiday shopping even easier.

Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. With just the click of a button, shoppers can place an order, pick up their groceries on the same day and experience the same low prices and fresh food items they have come to expect without ever leaving their car.

“With Food Lion To Go now offered in the Kenansville neighborhood, our customers can spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Ryan Hall, Kenansville store manager, Food Lion. “We want to give our neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

Food Lion continues to expand this new service across the towns and cities it serves, highlighting its commitment to making grocery shopping easy, fresh and affordable. With the addition of this store, Food Lion To Go is now available at more than 600 stores across its 10-state footprint.

Where allowed by law, customers 21 and older can also purchase their beer and wine through To Go, making it an actual one-stop shopping experience.

Additionally, by linking their personal Food Lion MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.

How Food Lion To Go Works:

Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.

Enter the zip code and select the closest participating store.

Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to the virtual cart.

Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.

A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until the customer arrives, then loads it in the car.

Food Lion To Go is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.