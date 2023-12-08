SALISBURY, NC – As part of Food Lion Feeds’ partnership with 36 collegiate football teams, the teamwork helped provide 851,000 meals* to nourish neighbors experiencing hunger and make a meaningful impact.

Through this collaboration to address food insecurity, Food Lion Feeds helped provide 1,000 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per team) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution. The effort benefits Feeding America partner food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“Our partnership with collegiate football programs is one example of the power of collective action and how our efforts make a meaningful impact in the towns and cities we serve,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “By working together to help provide meals, we tackle food insecurity and ensure our neighbors and their families have access to fresh and nutritious food, setting them up for success in life.”

James Madison University led the season with 45 quarterback sacks, resulting in 45,000 meals for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona, VA. In addition, Food Lion Feeds also provided 2,000 meals for every quarterback sack made at the ACC Championship game between Florida State and Louisville on Dec. 2. As a result, 22,000 meals were provided to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte.

“We are truly grateful for incredible community partners like Food Lion. With guest demand for food assistance on the rise, this support couldn’t come at a better time,” said Michael McKee, CEO, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

In 2023, Food Lion Feeds’ Sack to Give Back program expanded from 33 to 36 teams across Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. It benefited 19 Feeding America member food banks serving the communities where each school is located. Since 2019, the Sack to Give Back program has resulted in more than 3 million meals provided to local food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.

The Sack to Give Back campaign is one of many efforts that Food Lion Feeds leads in partnership with colleges. In addition to this collegiate effort, Food Lion Feeds also teams up with universities for its Score to Give More campaign, providing 100 meals* (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every free throw made by the participating institution.

The participating schools, season sacks and correlating food banks that benefit from each school’s efforts are:

School School Location Sacks / Meals Provided Food Bank Benefitting from Meal Donations Appalachian State University Boone, NC 30 sacks / 30,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC Bluefield State University Bluefield, WV 16 sacks / 16,000 meals provided Mountaineer Food Bank Bowie State University Bowie, MD 24 sacks / 24,000 meals provided Maryland Food Bank Catawba University Salisbury, NC 11 sacks / 11,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Clemson University Clemson, SC 30 sacks / 30,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Coastal Carolina University Conway, SC 20 sacks / 20,000 meals provided Lowcountry Food Bank East Carolina University Greenville, NC 18 sacks / 18,000 meals provided Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Elizabeth City State University Elizabeth City, NC 17 sacks / 17,000 meals provided Food Bank of the Albemarle Elon University Elon, NC 28 sacks / 28,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC Fayetteville State University Fayetteville, NC 26 sacks / 26,000 meals provided + 8,000 meals** Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC Georgia Southern University Statesboro, GA 24 sacks / 24,000 meals provided America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia James Madison University Harrisonburg, VA 45 sacks / 45,000 meals provided Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Johnson C. Smith University Charlotte, NC 18 sacks / 18,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina Liberty University Lynchburg, VA 25 sacks / 25,000 meals provided Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Lincoln University Oxford, PA 14 sacks / 14,000 meals provided Food Bank of Delaware Livingstone College Salisbury, NC 17 sacks / 17,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Greensboro, NC 15 sacks / 15,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC 30 sacks / 30,000 meals provided Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Old Dominion University Norfolk, VA 15 sacks / 15,000 meals provided Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Shaw University Raleigh, NC 12 sacks / 12,000 meals provided Inter-Faith Food Shuttle South Carolina State University Orangeburg, SC 20 sacks / 20,000 meals provided Harvest Hope Food Bank St. Augustine’s University Raleigh, NC 17 sacks / 17,000 meals provided Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC Tennessee Tech University Cookeville, TN 30 sacks / 30,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN Towson University Towson, MD 29 sacks / 29,000 meals provided Maryland Food Bank University of Delaware Newark, DE 18 sacks / 18,000 meals provided Food Bank of Delaware University of Maryland Adelphi, MD 30 sacks / 30,000 meals provided Capital Area Food Bank University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, NC 27 sacks / 27,000 meals provided Inter-Faith Food Shuttle University of North Carolina at Pembroke Pembroke, NC 30 sacks / 30,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC University of Richmond Richmond, VA 30 sacks / 30,000 meals provided Feed More University of Virginia Charlottesville, VA 11 sacks / 11,000 meals provided Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Virginia State University Petersburg, VA 21 sacks / 21,000 meals provided Feed More Virginia Tech University Blacksburg, VA 30 sacks / 30,000 meals provided Feeding Southwest Virginia Virginia Union University Richmond, VA 19 sacks / 19,000 meals provided + 10,000 meals* Feed More Wake Forest University Winston-Salem, NC 23 sacks / 23,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC William and Mary College Williamsburg, VA 25 sacks / 25,000 meals provided Virginia Peninsula Foodbank Winston-Salem State University Winston-Salem, NC 16 sacks / 16,000 meals provided Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks. The total meals provided for the season will increase due to upcoming playoffs, championships or bowl games.

**Food Lion Feeds provides up to 2,000 meals for every quarterback sack made in a playoff, championship or bowl game.