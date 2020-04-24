Food Lion Feeds to support local school children

SALISBURY, N.C. (WNC) Food Lion Feeds is partnering with school districts across its footprint, to help in their efforts of delivering meals to children and their families.

Every week Food Lion Feeds will donate reusable food bags to these meal distributions as well as a $20 gift card to support children in the Lenoir County School District

“No child should go to bed hungry, and with our hunger-relief partners seeing unprecedented demand, we want to do what we can to help make sure that children in our towns and cities have the food they need to thrive,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “These distributions will provide supplemental meals for our youngest neighbors who rely on the school system for food. This is an unprecedented time, and our commitment to nourishing our neighbors is as strong as it’s ever been.”

Food Lion Feeds worked with regional community partners in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia to identify key locations with the highest percentage of student eligibility for the National School Lunch Program.

Lenoir County students in K-12 and their families can pick up the food bags and gift cards throughout April and May at Southeast Elementary School.

This is the latest effort of Food Lion Feeds to address the needs of the community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the retailer announced a donation of $3.1 million to fight hunger in the towns and cities it serves, through funding for its Feeding-America®-affiliated food bank partners, its associate emergency care fund, and funding to support vaccine and treatment research.

The funding for Lenoir County schools and the school systems throughout the three states adds an additional $500,000 to Food Lion’s commitment to addressing the impact of COVID-19.

“We are continuing to do what we can to take care of the most vulnerable in our communities, including seniors, children and families who are struggling with food insecurity,” Ham said. “We recognize that our communities are counting on us, and we are here to serve them.”