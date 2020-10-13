Food Lion helps keep Holly Ridge food pantry stocked

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – Food Lion is keeping a Holly Ridge food pantry, that once started in the trunk of a car, stocked.

The grocery story donated dry food products and supplies to the Folkstone of Free Will Baptist Church Food Pantry Tuesday morning.

Three sisters launched the food pantry in 2012, picking up food from the local Food

Lion in Holly Ridge.

The food bank’s director, Yvonne Saunders, says the continuous support from Food Lion is overwhelming.

“We have family and friends who are commercial fisherman…and sometimes they

can’t feed their family,” said Saunders.

Her daughter, Crystal Mercer, assistant manager at Sneads Ferry’s Food Lion, volunteers at the food bank and is happy the company is helping her family’s vision of feeding local neighbors in the community.

“There’s been times where I’ve been at work and I’ve had somebody come to me and I’ve actually called Yvonne and she’s brought them a box or anytime theres been a need I’ve called Food Lion, my mother, the preacher when I would see him,” said Mercer.

Food Lion’s goal is to donate one billion more meals by 2025 to food pantries and

food banks.

Folkstone’s food pantry has delivered more than 786,000 pounds of food and supplies this year. It’s a partner of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern N.C.

Aside from the donations, the organization received $800 worth of gift cards from Food Lion.

For more information, you can visit their website: https://foodbankcenc.org/