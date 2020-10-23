Food Lion helps local food banks through a new campaign

LEWISTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Hunger is an ongoing problem in the east but the coronavirus and its economic impact are only putting more families at risk of going without enough food.

Food banks play a critical role in the east, especially in rural areas.

That’s why a North Carolina supermarket chain is part of a new campaign to help keep local pantries stocked to help families dealing with covid’s economic impact.

Mt Olive Baptist Church’s food bank is helping a growing number of people in need, but its volunteers aren’t doing it alone.

Food Lion is helping local food banks stay stocked through its faces of hope campaign.

So far, volunteers have already revamped and restocked two pantries in Williamston, North Carolina.

Now a Lewiston food bank is next.

Linda McNair-Moor is Mt Olive Baptist Church’s Food Bank Coordinator. She says, “They’re going to do a lot of things for us and we are very excited about it.”

David Garris is Food Lion’s Dir. of Retail Operations and he explains, “We will actually be doing a makeover of their food pantry, doing some renovations, painting, putting in some shelving and then of course restocking those shelves before we leave.”

Leaders at the food bank say there’s no end in sight for the number of people seeking help, but they’re better equipped to offer that help through this program.

The pandemic is adding to the need for fighting hunger.

There are ways you can get involved with local food pantries.

For more information on The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, you can click here.