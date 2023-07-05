SALISBURY, NC – Food Lion announced more than 300 associates were celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them are eight long-term associates from stores in Eastern North Carolina.

“Our associates are at the heart of everything we do at Food Lion,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “Because of the decades of service and dedication from these individuals, Food Lion is able to nourish families and set them up for success in life. It is our honor to recognize and appreciate those who have shared their gifts and talents in the towns and cities we serve.”

Food Lion recognizes these associates celebrating 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years of service with the Years of Service Award. Each year, the omnichannel retailer holds a recognition event to share appreciation and gratitude for associates who have achieved these service milestones. At the Years of Service Awards event, each associate’s name, position, location and service milestone are read aloud and celebrated.

The following local associates were recognized in the Greenville/New Bern area:

Charles Brantley (Food Lion photo)

Kelly Campano (Food Lion photo)

Kevin Peters (Food Lion photo)

Laurie Rocker (Food Lion photo)

Richard Godwin (Food Lion photo)

Juanita Barrett (Food Lion photo)

Kelly Webster (Food Lion photo)

30 years of service

Charles Brantley Produce Sales Associate Winterville Richard Godwin Quality Assurance Associate Winterville Kelly Webster Store Manager New Bern Kelly Campano Asst Store Manager Jacksonville Anthony Jones Perishable Associate Jacksonville

35 years of service

Juanita Barrett Store Manager Williamston Elizabeth Toler Pricing Coordinator Grantsboro Laurie Rocker Pricing Coordinator Atlantic Beach

Kevin Peters Assistant Store Manager Greenville