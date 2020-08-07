Former Faith Christian Academy teacher arrested on four counts of indecent liberties with a child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A former teacher from Faith Christian Academy in Goldsboro has been arrested on four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On June 23, the Goldsboro Police Department received a complaint of an alleged sexual assault that occurred years ago in the mid-90s while the victim was attending Faith Christian Academy located at 1200 W. Grantham Street in Goldsboro.

At the time of the alleged incidents, the victim was a juvenile and the alleged offender was a teacher at the school.

An investigation into the criminal complaint began.

During the course of the investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, another victim was discovered and subsequently identified.

The additional victim was a juvenile at the time of the incident.

During the investigation, a suspect was developed and identified as Anthony Warren Riley of Goldsboro.

Warrants were obtained on August 6 for four counts of indecent liberties w/ a child concerning these incidents reported by the two aforementioned victims.

On August 7, Riley turned himself into the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where he was served with the outstanding warrants for arrest.

He was given a $50,000 bond.

His first appearance is scheduled for August 10 in Wayne County District Court.

Officials said, both victims were juveniles at the time of these alleged incidents and they are both now adults.

If there is anyone that may have any additional information in regard to this case or any other unreported incidents, contact Inv. Mitchell at 919-705-6572 or 919-580-4243 and/or Crime Stoppers.