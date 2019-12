GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The former Greene Street bridge is getting a makeover in 2020, Mayor P.J. Connelly said.

Connelly said that beginning in February, the bridge will be painted, new extended decking installed, and will have new lighting features.

Picture Courtesy of P.J. Connelly

All the work is expected to be completed in June 2020.