WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Former Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman was selected unanimously by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain as the next Chief Executive Officer.

The board announced the move will be made Oct. 1.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to work and serve the community both here in Pitt County and across the eastern North Carolina area that we have called home now for the past several years,” Holtzman said in a media release. “Transitioning from public safety into this new role of serving the community through the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain seems like a natural progression of a lifelong professional career in public service.

“I look forward to contributing my energy and talents toward an organization whose mission exemplifies what it means to live, work, and serve with purpose.”

Holtzman resigned as chief of the Greenville Police Department on July 29. Holtzman took over as Chief of Police in Greenville in September of 2015 following 26 years with the Police Department in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Holtzman holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, a master’s degree in Public Administration and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

In the release, officials with the Boys & Girls Club said, “Over his 30+ year career in law enforcement, Mark has always demonstrated a heart for the community and a belief in the ability to change disadvantaged neighborhoods. Focusing on the neighborhood level, he has worked to improve the quality of life of residents, especially those living in underserved communities.

“Mark has built and maintained relationships with community members to increase trust and improve transparency in departmental operations. In his latest role as a police chief in Greenville, North Carolina, he has been responsible for afterschool programs and summer camps through the department’s Police Athletic League (PAL) youth programs. Mark is known to leverage relationships with allied partners in higher education, public health, housing, and other government and law enforcement agencies to implement innovative programs and technological advances to improve the safety of the communities he served.”

Officials said the search process to find the next CEO took several months and was conducted by a BGCCP Search Committee in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s CEO Search Team.