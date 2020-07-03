Breaking News
Former Holly Ridge police chief to move to a new job with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The former police chief in Holly Ridge is moving to a new job with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Whaley had been the town’s police chief for three years. 

Town officials demoted him earlier this year following an investigation into a personnel matter.

Whaley told 9 On Your Side his demotion was due to a reprimand for unsatisfactory duties.

He said the matter related to his views pertaining to the enforcement of Governor Roy Cooper’s coronavirus restrictions on businesses.

Whaley is taking a position as a patrol deputy with the sheriff’s office.

His final day with the Holly Ridge Police is Friday, and he will start as an Onslow County deputy on July 7.

