Former Nash County school superintendent to repay district

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina education administrator has reached an agreement with his former school system to pay back more than $30,000 of unauthorized travel expenses he accumulated during his time in office.

The Nash County Board of Education announced last Thursday in a written statement that it reached the settlement with former Superintendent Shelton Jefferies, the Rocky Mount Telegram reported.

According to the statement, Jefferies has provided receipts in the amount of $14,330.70 for some of the expenses and agreed to reimburse the school board in the amount of $30,324.92 for the remainder. Roughly $25,000 will be paid as part of the settlement. Jefferies already paid the other $5,324.92 to the school district, the newspaper reported.

The Nash County board learned in the spring of 2019 that procurement cards and district vehicles were misused. The report from the Office of the State Auditor said Jefferies violated multiple policies related to the cards and his vehicle. Jeffries resigned that August.

The board of education says the current superintendent, Steven Ellis, doesn’t have access to a personal procurement card or a district vehicle. After the allegations against Jeffries, the school system reduced the number of procurement cards from 20 to five.