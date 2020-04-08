Former Navy civilian employee charged with false statements to obtain workers’ compensation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) A former Navy civilian employee has been charged with false statements to obtain worker’s compensation, U.S. Attorney said.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that David Burley, 67, Bayboro, was named in a Criminal Information filed on Monday charging him with false statements or fraud to obtain federal employee’s compensation.

If convicted, he faces up to one-year imprisonment, a $100,000 fine, and up to one year supervised release.

The Criminal Information charges Burley with failing to report income from 2015-2018 for work he performed at that time.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), in conjunction with the Marine Corps Eastern Area Counsel Office and the Department of Labor Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation in this matter.