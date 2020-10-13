Former postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A Havelock man pleaded guilty to theft of mail by a postal employee.

According to the United States, 41-year-old William E. Lundy Sr. worked as a time clerk in the Trenton Post Office.

From June 2019 through January 2020, Lundy rifled through the outgoing and incoming mail and stole mail that contained cash, personal checks, and gift cards.

Based upon customer complaints, the Postal Service conducted an investigation and found 36 first-class envelopes in Lundy’s car.

32 victims were identified, resulting in a loss of $1,265.

Lundy voluntarily resigned.

U.S District Judge Louise W. Flanagan will sentence Lundy during the February 2021 term of court.

The maximum penalties are five years in prison and a $250,000. Restitution is mandatory.