Former teacher, coach of Pamlico County school charged with indecent liberties with student

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A former teacher and coach of Pamlico County High School was charged with indecent liberties with a student, officials said.

District Attorney Scott Thomas said that Kara Ann Walton, 33, of Pamlico County, has been charged with felony sex act with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

The warrant alleges the date the incident to be March 24 through June 11.

The warrant was issued on August 19 and Walton turned herself in to be served with the warrant on August 23.

Walton appeared in Pamlico County Court on August 23 for her first appearance.

The next court date is September 6.

At the time of the alleged conduct, officials said that Walton was a teacher and coach at Pamlico County High School and the victim was a student at the school.

Walton is no longer employed with Pamlico County Schools, officials said.

“Pamlico County Schools notified Sheriff Chris Davis in June 2019 of possible activity involving a teacher/coach and a student,” said District Attorney Thomas. Sheriff Davis and his investigators initiated an investigation and worked closely with my office during the course of the investigation. Pamlico County Schools cooperated with the investigation. Based upon the evidence obtained during the course of the investigation, we have charged Walton with the Felony Sex Act With A Student and Felony Indecent Liberties With A Student. We will be submitting Bills of Indictment on these charges to the Pamlico County Grand Jury in the near future. Due to the nature of the charges and the status as a pending case, we will not make further comment on this case at this time.”