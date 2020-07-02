Former U.S. Coast Guard dock catches fire at Cape Lookout National Seashore

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) Shortly after 1:00 a.m. this Thursday morning, a sailboat captain anchored in Cape Lookout Bight called ‘911’ to report a fire on the former U.S. Coast Guard station dock.

Approximately, the first 350-feet of this old dock is made of heavy wooden timbers and planking. The dock is valued at well over one million dollars.

Initial reports indicate at least 30-feet of the dock is damaged.

The Harkers Island and Beaufort Fire Departments responded immediately and extinguished the blaze at about 3:30 a.m., likely saving the majority of the structure.

Initial damage estimates are being conducted, and the park is requesting assistance with the investigation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The cause of the fire is pending further investigation.

If anyone may have witnessed anything when the fire first occurred, please contact Chief Ranger, Jill Jaworski at (252) 838-8900.