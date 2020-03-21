Fort Bragg confirms fourth positive COVID-19 case

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT)– The Fort Bragg Department of Public Health reported their fourth positive case of COVID-19, Saturday morning.

The infected individual is a dependent of an Active Duty Service Member, who has recently traveled out of state.

The individual and Service Member are both in isolation at their residence on Fort Bragg.

Womack Army Medical Center’s Department of Public Health is investigating where these individuals may have had contact with people and will notify any contacts who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.

