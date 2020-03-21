Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  5
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Edgecombe Community College Hertford County District Court Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Northampton County District Court

Fort Bragg confirms fourth positive COVID-19 case

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCT)– The Fort Bragg Department of Public Health reported their fourth positive case of COVID-19, Saturday morning.

The infected individual is a dependent of an Active Duty Service Member, who has recently traveled out of state. 

The individual and Service Member are both in isolation at their residence on Fort Bragg.

Womack Army Medical Center’s Department of Public Health is investigating where these individuals may have had contact with people and will notify any contacts who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing. 

Stay with 9OYS for the latest details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV