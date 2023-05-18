FORT FISHER, N.C. —They surprised us all with their birth at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher Otters on the Edge habitat during a storm on May 21, 2022, and then inspired us with their resilience.

Stella, Mae and Selene joined the Asian small-clawed otter family each weighing only about as much as two slices of bread. They are now wild ones, and the Aquarium is celebrating in otter style!

Visitors with advanced tickets will enjoy a Wild Ones celebration at the Otters on the Edge habitat Sunday, May 21 at 11:30 a.m. including sandcastles and ice cakes for the whole otter family.

“Visitors, staff, and volunteers have really come to love Stella, Mae and Selene and the heightened interest is a unique opportunity to tell their story. Asian small-clawed otters are a vulnerable species in their native habitats and small individual actions by all of us can help save them,” said Shannon Anderson, NCAFF lead otter keeper.

Then There Were Eight

Anderson has her hands full now as Stella, Mae and Selene were followed by a second trio on January 31, 2023. This now family of eight includes parents, Leia and Quincy, first trio, Stella, Mae and Selene and second trio, Gemma, Kai and Ren, now approaching four months. They spend their time in the habitat adjoining Asta and Ray, a mother-son duo who have become very familiar to visitors. Their births represent success in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP) Program.

Vulnerable Species

Asian small-clawed otters are native to Indonesia, southern China, southern India, Southeast Asia,

and the Philippines. They are the smallest of the otter species and listed as vulnerable on

the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. Population

numbers are declining because of many threats, including residential and commercial development,

deforestation, the illegal pet trade, pollution, climate change, and poaching. Find out more at IUCN Red List.

Saving this Species

Individual actions make a difference, no matter where you live.

Buy bird-friendly coffee—this is grown in areas where the natural canopy is preserved for the species that live there.

Do not buy furs.

Don’t ever support illegally traded wild animals as pets.

Plan Your Aquarium Visit

The Aquarium is a green facility and beautifully situated in a maritime forest. We encourage visitors to think green when planning their visit.

When you purchase your ticket in advance, you will receive an electronic confirmation to share with our visitor services team—no printing required. Purchase tickets at NCAFF Tickets.

Say “no” to single-use plastic by bringing your reusable water bottle to the Aquarium. We have water refill stations here.

Smokers should use our designated smoking area outside the Aquarium—it is the only place to extinguish and discard a cigarette butt.

Sharkbites, our food vendor, provides compostable utensils, plates and cups.

About the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is just south of Kure Beach, a short drive from Wilmington, on U.S. 421. The site is less than a mile from the Fort Fisher ferry terminal. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $12.95 ages 13-61; $10.95 children ages 3-12; $11.95 seniors (62 and older) and military with valid identification; EBT card holders: $3. Free admission for children 2 and younger and N.C. Aquarium Society members and N.C. Zoo members.