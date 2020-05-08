Live Now
Fort Macon State Park reopens Saturday

Courtesy of Fort Macon State Park

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Fort Macon State Park’s beaches, trails & restrooms will reopen on Saturday, May 9, the visitor center and exhibits will remain closed.

Visitors must adhere to the following guidelines:

  • Maintain a social distance of 6 feet, regardless of the behavior of others.
  • Step to the side of a trail, wait at the end of a bridge and do not enter the restrooms until others have cleared out.
  • Touch as few surfaces as possible. Wash or sanitize your hands before, during, and after your visit.
  • Do not share equipment like phones or cameras with other visitors.
  • Go home and come back another time if the park seems crowded when you arrive.

