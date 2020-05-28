Live Now
Foster parent held on $5.5 million bond after report of child sexual abuse in Grimesland

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) A foster parent is being held under a $5.5 million bond after a report of child sexual abuse in Grimesland, deputies said.

On April 17, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report alleging child sexual abuse involving Aaron Michael McLawhon of 1383 Tucker Road in Grimesland. 

At the time of the incidents McLawhon was the foster parent of the victim child, deputies said.

On Thursday, detectives arrested McLawhon on the following charges:

  • Three counts felony statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult
  • Felony sexual act by substitute parent/custodian
  • Felony indecent liberties with a child

McLawhon was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $5.5 million bond.

The case remains under investigation.

