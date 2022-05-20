GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the extreme heat being felt around Eastern North Carolina, one national organization is working to educate the community on a lifesaving technique that can be used in many emergencies.

The Compress and Shock Foundation provides CPR training throughout the country. On Saturday, the organization will be in Pitt County giving free courses on “hands-only CPR.”

“So cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anytime, anyplace. It’s not just something that affects the elderly or people with medical problems, knowing the skills of bystander CPR An AED will save their life. Without it, their chances of survival are dismal.”

To learn more about the free classes in Pitt County, click here to find locations and times.