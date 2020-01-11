Four people arrested after fight involving police officers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people remain in custody tonight after a fight broke out between bystanders and police officers according to a representative from the Greenville Police Department.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, two officers observed a car stopped in the middle of the road near the intersection of 5th Street and McKinley Street.

When officers approached the vehicle, they observed a male attempting to get in to the backseat of the vehicle to confront a female who was seated there.

Officers detained the male, who then began striking the patrol car with his head.

A large group of bystanders confronted the officers.

Several of the bystanders became physical with the officers by pushing and punching them.

One bystander tried to take an officer’s taser.

Once backup arrived, one woman was tased after punching an officer in the back of the neck.

Four adults were arrested during the incident on the following charges:

Elijah Clements, 18

Assault on a Government Official

Public Disturbance

Disorderly Conduct

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Resisting a Public Officer

Ismyar Langley, 26

Assault on a Government Official

Resisting Public Officer

Disorderly Conduct

Intoxicated and Disruptive

Malesha Jade Ward, 18

Assault on a Government Official

Resisting Public Officer

Intoxicated and Distruptive

Tevon Tyson, 18

Resisting a Public Officer

Disorderly Conduct

A 17-year-old juvenile was also taken into custody, but later released to his parents.