Fourth suspect in Rocky Mount Walmart shooting arrested in Oklahoma

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place inside a Walmart earlier this month, Rocky Mount police announced Tuesday.

The shooting occurred Oct. 9 at the Walmart located on Benvenue Road.

According to Rocky Mount police, A’Kavis Deonte Knight, 20, was arrested in Muskogee, Oklahoma on Sunday on charges of malicious injury, property damage, and obstructing a police officer.

Knight, who was previously entered into a national database for wanted persons, is awaiting extradition to North Carolina, police said.

Police said the four suspects surrounded the victim inside the store. A fight followed, and when the victim tried to run away, he was shot.

Rocky Mount police said three of the four suspects were arrested on Oct. 10.

Two of those suspects, Jaylen Knight, 21, and Darius Williams, 19, were both charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

A third suspect was released on juvenile petition to his parents.

“The Rocky Mount Police Department takes the safety of its citizens very seriously,” said Police

Chief George Robinson. “This type of recklessness endangers everyone and will not be

tolerated.”