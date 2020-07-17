Fox tests positive for rabies in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A rabies case has been confirmed in a fox found in Carteret County.

On Tuesday, July 14, Carteret County Animal Control responded to a call for service involving a potentially rabid fox in the vicinity of Marshallberg Road and Star Church Road in Marshallberg.

The fox was located and the specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing.

On Thursday, July 16, Carteret County Animal Control received results indicating the fox had tested positive for rabies.

“Members of the public noticing wildlife exhibiting abnormal behaviors should contact Carteret County Animal Control immediately; while also keeping in mind that seeing an animal out during the day does not necessarily indicate that the animal has rabies. Signs of rabies in wildlife can include excessive aggression, seeming dazed or confused, or problems with balance/coordination and any animal noticed displaying one or more of these symptoms should be reported to Animal Control immediately,” states Lauren Anderson, Carteret County Animal Control Supervisor.

To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact Animal Control at 252-728-8585 or by calling 911.

For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, click here.