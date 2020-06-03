Fox tests positive for rabies in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A fox has tested positive for rabies in Morehead City, officials said.

On May 31, the Morehead City Police Department and the Carteret County Animal Control responded to a call for service involving a potentially rabid fox in the vicinity of Arendell Street and Lake Avenue.

The fox did not have any contact with any humans or pets.

The fox was euthanized and the specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing.

On Wednesday, the Carteret County Animal Control received results indicating the fox tested positive for rabies.