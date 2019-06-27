Fox with rabies attacked dog in Lenoir County, health officials say

The Lenoir County Health Department received confirmation from the North Carolina State Laboratory this week that a fox has tested positive for rabies.

Lenoir County Animal Control says it was recently contacted after a dog was attacked by a fox in a neighborhood just north of Pink Hill.

The dog was placed into quarantine, and Animal Control officials captured the fox within 24 hours of the attack. The fox was located just north of Pink Hill.

Pamela Brown, Lenoir County Health Director, said, “This is the second rabid fox found in Lenoir County this year, so we want to remind people that rabies is a deadly disease for both people and animals. Please let the Health Department, the hospital, or your doctor know if you have been scratched or bitten by or have handled an animal that could be rabid. We urge people not to approach or touch an animal that could be rabid. Call Animal Control instead.”

To keep pets safe, residents should have pets vaccinated for rabies by a veterinarian, and keep them away from stray or wild animals.

If you have questions or concerns about rabies, call the Lenoir County Health Department at 252-526-4200.