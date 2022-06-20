LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCT) — A second community in North Carolina will not be having fireworks for the Fourth of July after it was determined they were destroyed in the explosion that happened on a farm south of La Grange in Lenoir County on June 10.

Franklin County officials announced the cancellation due to the deadly explosion on a farm south of La Grange that killed the property owner and injured three firefighters, one who was taken to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for further treatment. The explosion happened when a brush fire got out of control and overheated a container on the farm that was storing the fireworks, setting off the explosion.

Last week, the Town of Swansboro announced it would not have its Fourth of July fireworks for the same reason.

“Franklin County is saddened by the loss of life from the fire in Lenoir County last week which resulted in several injuries to firefighters fighting a fire which also included the detonation of commercial-grade fireworks in a storage container,” county officials said.

Nexstar station WNCN reports officials said there was not enough time to find replacement fireworks in time for July 4.

“As a result of the destruction of the fireworks – which would have been used in this year’s celebration – and the lack of time to find replacements, the county will have to cancel this year’s Independence Day fireworks and accompanying festivities,” officials said in a statement to WNCN.