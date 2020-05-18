FRCE, Craven County Schools partner to bring STEM education into students’ homes

Aidan E. demonstrates his invention in a video submitted for the STEM Infusion Project’s #DontGoViral Challenge. He was one of 145 students participating in the project, which challenged students to design and build a tool that would let them pass items back and forth without coming within 6 feet of another person. The STEM Infusion Project, a partnership between Fleet Readiness Center East and Craven County Schools, provides local students with opportunities to stay engaged with STEM while they learn from home due to school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Screen shot from video submitted by Aidan E.)

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) A new partnership between Fleet Readiness Center East and Craven County Schools ensures area students continue learning about science, technology, engineering, and math.

The STEM Infusion Project, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, has injected a little fun into the digital learning experience.

The STEM Infusion Project encourages students to design and build various challenges, including a confetti blaster, a Rube Goldberg machine – those complicated gadgets that perform a simple task, made famous by Wile E. Coyote in Looney Tunes – and other complex concepts using only materials they can find around the house.

The program, designed with different levels of difficulty for students in kindergarten through 12th grade, came about when North Carolina schools shifted to a distance-learning format in mid-March, said Michelle Smith, a high school technology, engineering and design educator with Early College of Eastern Applied Sciences and Technology (EAST) in Havelock.

Smith, who leads the program from the Craven County Schools side, said it is important to her to provide students with opportunities to continue working with engineering concepts even while learning from home.

Randall Lewis, innovation lead at FRCE’s Fleet Support Team Site Support Office, said the depot’s involvement in the project is a natural fit.

FRCE normally conducts outreach by visiting schools with the FabLab, a mobile learning unit equipped with high-tech fabrication resources including 3D printers.

With the rest of the school year’s visits canceled, the STEM Infusion Project provides FRCE with an excellent avenue to continue supporting STEM education.

With three challenges complete and the fourth under way – it started May 16 and closes May 29 – the ongoing series has a final round scheduled to begin May 30.

The contest and is open to all students, regardless of which school district they traditionally attend.

Challenge rules and information can be found on the Fleet Readiness Center East Facebook page at facebook.com/fleetreadinesscentereast.

The program made a big impact when the first challenge launched, with 145 students submitting videos of their finished designs.

There has been good participation throughout the duration, but the project’s organizers say the numbers aren’t the most important metric for success.

For Whitney Hernandez, a fifth-grade teacher at Roger Bell New Tech Academy in Havelock who helps organize the project, watching the students’ creativity and flexibility has been inspiring.

Smith, Hernandez and a volunteer team of educators develop each new challenge, and depot’s engineers volunteer to serve as judges for each contest by reviewing the entries and grading them against the evaluation criteria.

According to the teachers, getting the contest’s logistical elements in place proved to be the biggest initial obstacle.

Smith and the team don’t want to place an unnecessary burden on the participants by requiring specialized supplies or equipment.

They also didn’t want to place an additional burden on educators who are acclimating to this new learning environment right along with their students

In the meantime, Smith said, watching the participants’ submission videos makes her feel hopeful.