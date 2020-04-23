FRCE manufactures cloth face coverings to protect employees

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) Fleet Readiness Center East is taking every precaution to ensure the health and well-being of its employees during the coronavirus pandemic by manufacturing cloth face coverings for employees who cannot effectively maintain social distancing due to their work environments.

The cloth face coverings manufactured by FRCE are done based on CDC guidelines and have made it to production spaces.

An all-volunteer team was able to make approxiamtely 200 coverings per day and turned out nearly 1,800 in a little over a week’s time.

“It’s incredible – and inspirational – to see what our team can accomplish when they put their minds to it,” said FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. Mark E. Nieto. “We have a number of volunteers who have come together to make this happen and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort.”

The production process consisted of laying out the rolls of material, measuring the templates against the fabric, cutting out the shapes and bungee cords for the ear loops, then transferring the pieces to be assembled, packaged and delivered to the workforce.