FRCE manufacturing face shields to support local health care workers

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) Fleet Readiness Center East’s Engineering Innovation Lab is manufacturing medical face shields to supply health care workers in the local area.

Starting this week, FRCE will begin delivering 3D printed headbands and face shields to local first responders and medical professionals.

The initiative is a natural extension of the commonalities between FRCE employees and local health care providers, said Mark Meno, director of the depot’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Engineering Department.

Sites across the service have answered the call to produce face shields and other personal protective equipment for workers operating on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

A naval administrative message released April 3 authorized local commands to begin using additive manufacturing methods to support COVID-19 relief.

Once the manufacturing plan was set in place, leaders next needed to identify where the face shields are needed most urgently.

FRCE’s Engineering Innovation Lab has four 3D printers working around the clock to meet the community’s PPE requirements.

The 3D printers take around three hours to produce each headband using a polylactic acid thermal plastic material, Lewis said, followed by about five minutes of post-processing to remove any burrs or sharp edges left behind by the printing process.

The sanitation – done in accordance with Food and Drug Administration guidelines – goes fairly quickly, and the finished product is packaged with an adjustable strap.

It is then ready to head to its final destination on the front lines of the nation’s COVID-19 response.

NAVAIR’s additive manufacturing team reviewed and developed a complete technical manufacturing plan to ensure that all shields produced are high quality and meet requirements.

NAVAIR has provided the manufacturing plan to the community so everyone can make the shields, and has designed the plans to work using either polylactic acid or polyethylene terephthalate glycol plastics, so as many people as possible can make this PPE at home or work.

The Navy and Marine Corps have partnered with America Makes—a national manufacturing institute—to integrate government and commercial manufacturing capacity into a distributing manufacturing network to respond to urgent supply needs.