GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Department of Health & Human Services is making it easier for people to get a free COVID-19 test for home use.

An online program began on July 1 that has provided people a way to get the test. Distribution sites have been set up throughout the state. You can click here to find a site and to get more information.

“Our new at-home testing distribution program will allow people the convenience and access of at-home COVID-19 testing options,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, NCDHHS Assistant Secretary for Public Health. “We are prepared to meet testing needs for priority populations across North Carolina, especially for historically marginalized communities.”

NCDHHS officials say they will maintain some fixed-site testing locations supported by the state. State-supported sites collectively have provided more than 2.4 million tests over the last two years. Many counties and providers have and will continue to operate fixed testing sites and testing will still be available at many pharmacies through the federal community-based testing program.